iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,416 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,454 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

