iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $175,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

QUAL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.42. 785,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

