iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $103.48. 732,203 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

