iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.38

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.38 and last traded at $89.36, with a volume of 722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

