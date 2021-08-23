iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 261,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,015,411 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $33.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

