iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,465. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.