iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $421.55

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $421.55 and last traded at $420.99, with a volume of 48970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.28.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.67.
iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
