iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $421.55

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $421.55 and last traded at $420.99, with a volume of 48970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $430,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

