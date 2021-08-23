iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $171,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.39. 58,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

