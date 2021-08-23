iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,935,869. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

