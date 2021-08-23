iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.16

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.16 and last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 18810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

