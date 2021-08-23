iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.25

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.25 and last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 3636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

