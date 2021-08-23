ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,409. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.14.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

