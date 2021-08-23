Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.71.

JKHY opened at $177.13 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

