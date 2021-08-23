Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $138.48.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

