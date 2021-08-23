Jane D. Carlin Sells 980 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.59. 665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

