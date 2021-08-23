Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells $3,561,600.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.96 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $26,289,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

