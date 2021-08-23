Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

SKY stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $64.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,363. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

