Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $82.51 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.61. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

