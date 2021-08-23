Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $21.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Eneti has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

