Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 292,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 191.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 268.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 403,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 294,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.