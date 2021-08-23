Jeffrey Busch Acquires 1,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 1,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $15,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,764.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GMRE opened at $15.18 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $974.51 million, a PE ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

