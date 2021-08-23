Jetcoin Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $824,888.78 and $1.07 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

