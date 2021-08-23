John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

MNZS opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a market cap of £288.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.63. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

