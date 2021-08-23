Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 296,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.