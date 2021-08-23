JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.80.

Shares of Adyen are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

