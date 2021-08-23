JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,506 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

