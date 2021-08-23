KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

