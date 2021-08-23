Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

