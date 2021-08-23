Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($1.06). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,907. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $106.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

