KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. 1,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,647,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

