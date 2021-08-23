Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ KELYB opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.