Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.