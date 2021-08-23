Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 19 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 24.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $716.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $630.57. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

