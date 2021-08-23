Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,676 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.53 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.