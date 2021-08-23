Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47.

