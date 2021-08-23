Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $121.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

