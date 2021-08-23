Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,329 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

