KeyCorp Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $63.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.61.

NYSE:EAT opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

