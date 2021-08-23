Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.60.

KEYS opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

