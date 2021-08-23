Kineko (KKO) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.52 million and $95,386.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00130686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00162283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.49 or 0.99920686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.01017052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.21 or 0.06715198 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,551,650 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

