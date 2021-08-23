Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 423 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 398,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

