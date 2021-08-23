Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $77,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.20. 13,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

