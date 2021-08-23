Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 467 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.16. 375,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $325.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

