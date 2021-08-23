Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.68. 4,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

