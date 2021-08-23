Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.45. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.17. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

