Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.