KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 7.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,130 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 136,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 11.1% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,624,223 shares of company stock worth $911,322,270 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.98 on Monday, reaching $363.35. 10,885,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

