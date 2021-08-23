KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 72,662 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72,662 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.45. 1,995,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,378. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.