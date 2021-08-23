Kleros Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $98.15 million and $2.86 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00244794 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.