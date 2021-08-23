Klever Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $168.45 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00130686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00162283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.49 or 0.99920686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.01017052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.21 or 0.06715198 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

